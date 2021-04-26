Italy bans foreign travellers from India over surge in COVID-19 infections

Italy has newly imposed restrictions on travel from India in order to curb the spread of a COVID-19 variant as India is struggling with a surge in infections.

Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Twitter that he has signed an order that says that the foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter Italy.

Italian residents, however, will be allowed to return from India with a negative Covid-19 test result both at their departure as well as arrival. They will then have to go into quarantine, the minister said.

India is currently battling a "double mutant" strain of COVID-19. On Sunday, India posted the world's highest single-day increase in cases for a fourth day.