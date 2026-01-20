Gujarat Fisherman Dies In Karachi Jail After Sentence Completion, Activists Seek Repatriation

A fisherman from Gujarat captured in 2022 by Pakistani agencies after inadvertently crossing the international boundary line died in a Karachi jail on January 16, | File Pic

Ahmedabad: A fisherman from Gujarat captured in 2022 by Pakistani agencies after inadvertently crossing the international boundary line died in a Karachi jail on January 16, even as he completed his sentence nearly three years ago, an activist has said. The death of the fisherman, whose name was withheld, comes less than a month after a delegation representing the fishing community wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a request to expedite the release of such persons languishing in Pakistani jails.

The fisherman died at Malir Jail in Karachi on January 16, peace activist Jatin Desai said on Monday. The activist has been taking up the issue of Indian fishermen captured and jailed in Pakistan after inadvertently crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during fishing expeditions.

Jivan Jungi, former president of Porbandar Boat Association, confirmed the development and said the deceased was likely from Una in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district and had been unwell for the past several months.

"The fisherman who passed away was captured in 2022 and his sentence ended the same year after his nationality was verified. Despite the Agreement on Consular Access 2008 between the two nations, fishermen continue to languish in Pakistan jails even after their sentence gets over and their nationality is verified," Desai pointed out.

Section 5 of the agreement lays down that both governments will release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences.

This agreement remains on paper as the deceased and most of the other fishermen who are in jail have completed their sentences long ago and their nationality has also been confirmed, Desai said.

On December 22 last year, members of the fishing community and their friends in Diu had submitted a letter to EAM Jaishankar drawing his attention to the issue.

They said most of these fishermen belong to Gujarat, Diu and Maharashtra, with 160 having completed their sentences after nationality verification.

"Despite the 2008 agreement between the two countries, the fishermen continue to remain in Pakistani prisons. Their detention beyond sentence completion has left families without communication for years, causing deep distress. It has also raised serious concerns regarding their health and well-being. We request you to kindly look into this matter and take necessary steps to secure their release and repatriation," the letter said.

The demands raised include release and repatriation of fishermen, their urgent medical care and humanitarian return, communication and family contact, revival of the joint judicial committee on prisoners, return of confiscated fishing boats, and support of distressed families.

"As of date, 198 Indian fishermen, including 19 from Maharashtra, are in Karachi jail. Nearly 160 of them have completed their sentence and their nationality verified. The two countries should look into the issue of arrested fishermen from a humanitarian perspective, as they cross the border inadvertently and should be released immediately," Desai asserted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)