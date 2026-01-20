 SC Slams Maneka Gandhi For Remarks On Stray Dog Orders, Says Contempt Made But Spares Action
The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over former Union minister Maneka Gandhi’s comments criticising court orders on the stray dog issue, stating that her remarks amounted to contempt of court. While refraining from initiating contempt.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over former Union minister Maneka Gandhi's remarks criticising apex court orders in the stray dog issue, stating that she has committed contempt of court.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria said the former minister has made "all kinds of comments" against everyone without even thinking.

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast? She has made all kinds of remarks against everybody without even thinking. Have you seen her body language?"

The bench said it was not initiating contempt proceedings against the former Union minister because of the court's magnanimity.

Justice Mehta asked Ramachandran what budgetary allocation has Maneka Gandhi, as a former Union minister, helped in getting to eradicate the stray dog problem.

Ramachandran replied that he has appeared even on behalf of terrorist Ajmal Kasab and budgetary allocation is a policy matter.

"Ajmal Kasab did not commit contempt of court but your client has," Justice Nath remarked.

The bench said its remark on making dog feeders accountable was not made sarcastically but on a serious note, although during a dialogue while hearing the matter.

The hearing in the case is still underway

On January 13, the top court had said it will ask states to pay a "heavy compensation" for dog bite incidents and hold dog feeders accountable for such cases.

The court also flagged concerns over the non-implementation of norms on stray animals for the last five years.

