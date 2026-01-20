 Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
HomeWorldBangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon

Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon

The body of a college student was recovered from a river in Bangladesh’s Naogaon district on Saturday, local media reported. The deceased was identified as Abhi, a fourth-year Management student who had gone missing on January 11 after leaving home following an argument. His family identified the body by his clothes. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
X/@SanataniHinduBD

Naogaon: The body of a college student was recovered from a river in Bangladesh’s Naogaon district on Saturday, according to local media.

According to The Daily Agrajatra Pratidin, the body was found in a river near the Kalitala cremation ground in Naogaon town on Saturday afternoon. The identity of the deceased could not initially be established.

The body was later identified as Abhi, a student in the Management Department at a government college in the district. He was in the fourth year of his honours course.

The deceased’s family said that he had gone missing on 11 January after leaving home following an argument. After the body was found, the news spread on social media, prompting Abhi’s family, who had been searching for him for the past seven days, to rush to the riverbank. Family members identified the body by the clothes he was wearing when he left home, the report said. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

'Not Sure If We'll Go..': Bangladesh's Hindu Captain Litton Das Breaks Silence On ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Not Sure If We'll Go..': Bangladesh's Hindu Captain Litton Das Breaks Silence On ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Earlier last week, a Hindu man was crushed to death by an SUV that reportedly belonged to a former Bangladesh Nationalist Party worker. The 30-year-old victim, Ripon Saha, a fuel station worker, had attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying for fuel. However, the car allegedly ran over him before fleeing the scene. The incident took place on Friday, and CCTV footage has since surfaced.

