 US Supreme Court Likely To Decide On Legality Of Trump's Tariffs Today
The US Supreme Court is likely to rule on whether President Donald Trump can continue imposing sweeping global tariffs using emergency powers under the IEEPA. The verdict could redefine presidential authority over trade and impact global markets. The Trump administration has said it will act immediately to impose alternative duties if the ruling goes against its tariff framework.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington DC: The US Supreme Court is expected to deliver a fresh set of rulings on Tuesday (20 January) at 10 am or 8.30 pm (ET) on a closely watched case related to President Donald Trump’s global tariff policy.

The verdict will determine whether President Trump can continue to impose sweeping global tariffs under emergency powers. The ruling is also expected to have a broader impact on the global economy.

The Supreme Court is examining whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) allows a president to impose global tariffs by declaring national emergencies. The ruling could redefine the limits of executive power on trade.

Trump invoked the IEEPA in February 2025 on goods imported from individual countries to address what he described as a national emergency related to US trade deficits.

According to officials, the Trump administration is preparing to move quickly if the Supreme Court rules against its tariff framework. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the White House would act “the next day” to impose alternative duties if needed, signalling that there would be no pause in the administration’s trade strategy.

Notably, the latest addition to Trump’s list of tariff threats is France. The US President has warned of a massive 200 per cent tariff on French wine and champagne, escalating tensions with Paris.

Trump Actions In Supreme Court

There were at least 24 other rulings in 2025 on the Supreme Court’s emergency docket involving Trump administration actions. Of these, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Trump administration 20 times and against it four times.

