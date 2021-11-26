LawDay 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India

The Constitution of India is the supreme law and was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949. It became effective on January 26, 1950.

The Indian Constitution is the longest written Constitution of any sovereign country in the world with 25 parts containing 448 articles and 12 schedules.

The Constituent Assembly, which was entrusted with drafting the Constitution, met for the first time on December 9, 1946.

The Assembly spent nearly three years drafting the document, with more than 114 days dedicated solely on finalising the draft's content.

On December 13, 1946, then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru proposed the "Objectives Resolution," which was ultimately adopted as the Preamble on January 22, 1947.

The Drafting Committee, one of the Constituent Assembly's roughly 17 committees, was chaired by B.R Ambedkar. Out of the 7,600 changes submitted, this Committee rejected 2,400.

The original draft of the Constitution of India was handwritten by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in italic style with beautiful calligraphy. The original copies of the draft are written in Hindi and English and are kept in the Library of the Parliament of India.

As the nation celebrates the Law Day to honour the adoption of India's Constitution, have a look at how netizens have done their bit on Twitter:

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:15 PM IST