Lannister or Biden? Netizens baffled as Democratic front-runner Joe Biden mistakes his wife for his sister

Joe Biden has been on a winning spree lately. The former Vice President who is one of the Democratic Candidates vying for a nomination for the upcoming US Presidential elections, recently won the primaries in several states, drawing ahead of his chief rival, Bernie Sanders.
As fourteen of the 50 US states and American Samoa held a primary on Tuesday for voters to select their preferred presidential candidates this year, Biden emerged the most successful, winning 10 states.
But the night was not without gaffes. A rather jubilant Biden accidentally mistook his wife for his sister and announced the same to the cheering masses before realising his error.
In a video that has since been viewed repeatedly, Biden's wife Jill can be seen standing to his left, while his sister Valerie is to his left. As the Presidential hopeful introduces Jill as his sister, the latter can be seen shaking her head and waving her hand in disagreement. Biden soon realises his error, wondering aloud, "when did you switch?"
In the same speech he reiterated his vow to cure cancer.
Netizens have been baffled by the video. There is also a debate online as to whether the two women switched places.
Take a look at some of the responses.
We however remain convinced that Biden was just caught up in the moment and got confused. That does not however mean that this is the first strange moment when it comes to Joe Biden and a political rally.
In a December video the politician can be seen somewhat awkwardly bending to nibble on his wife's finger as she gesticulates while speaking at the event.
The politician and his wife appear to share a good rapport and this was evident during the Super Tuesday incident too. After all, one does not indiscriminately nibble on fingers.
But that was last year.
Even during the Super Tuesday event Jill Biden proved her mettle and her willingness to support her husband.
A photo that soon went viral showed the former Second Lady of the US taking on anti-dairy industry protesters who had rushed the stage.
Take a look:
