Lalit Modi tags Sushmita Sen's parody account; Twitterati says, 'Behaving like college kid'

File photo

Businessman and founder of IPL Lalit Modi took to his social media account, a few days back to talk about his relationship. People found out old tweets, hashtags related to Sen and the businessman. Earlier, they found that Modi's old response to ''my SMS'' tweet and made memes of the same. It comes to the light that Modi tagged a parody account of Sen instead of her real one.

Twitterati was quick to spot the error. Modi clarified that the duo were "just dating" and that marriage "would take place one day".

Check the tweets here:

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है 😂 — Agniveer Abbas (@mirchagaalib) July 15, 2022

Now that same account has 1900 followers — CK (@I_Am_CK_) July 16, 2022

Amid the rumours that were spreading, Sen broke her silence after Modi made the announcement. The actress took to her social media handle to post a photo with her daughters and wrote, "I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly [sic]".

Read Also Lalit Modi opens up about media trolls and on dating Sushmita Sen