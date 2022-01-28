Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Netizens pour in humble tributes for the 'Punjab Kesari'

Hailing from a small village named Dhudike in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on January 28 in 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai went on to become one of the greatest freedom fighters of India.

A man of integrity, clear vision, firm determination, Rai had paved the way for India’s independence by putting up a tough fight against the British rule. Fondly remembered as Lal from the “Lal-Bal-Pal” triumvirate, this Punjab Kesari was a true-blue revolutionary figure whose principles are very much alive even till date. He was part of the famous radical trio Lal Bal Pal, who advocated the Swadeshi movement in India, involving the boycott of all imported goods and the use of Indian made goods.

On the occasion of 155th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, Netizens poured in their heart-felt tributes for the great freedom fighter.

Take a look:

#LalaLajpatRai : Lion of the Punjab



Lala Lajpat Rai was one of the three most prominent Hindu Nationalist members of the Indian National Congress. He was part of the Lal-Bal-Pal trio ! pic.twitter.com/xHkh0y1TpJ — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) January 28, 2022

Tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. He was respected for his fearlessness, impeccable integrity & fight against injustice.#LalaLajpatRai pic.twitter.com/CqnmEWtrWa — Vicky Singh (@singhvicky_123) January 28, 2022

The epitome of righteousness and fearlessness, Lala Lajpat Rai left an indelible mark in India's quest for Swaraj. A founding member of Garam Dal, his ideals of patriotism and sacrifice continue to inspire the youth.



Shraddhanjali to Punjab Kesari on his jayanti.#LalaLajpatRai pic.twitter.com/338SLCPOLU — Padmashree (@Padmash61653781) January 28, 2022

Remembering the great freedom fighter #PunjabKesari Lala Lajpat Rai ji on his birth anniversary. #punjabkesari #lalalajpatraijayanti pic.twitter.com/n4CBFuWJlF — Khwaja Moinuddin (@khwajamoinddin) January 28, 2022

#LalaLajpatRai

👇

Lala Lajpat Rai (28 January 1865 — 17 November 1928) was a British Indian author, revolutionary, and politician. He played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was popularly known as

👉'Punjab Kesari'. pic.twitter.com/nUaEjEJHTS — Krishna Kumar Sharma KN (@SanakkSharma2) January 28, 2022

Lala Lajpat Rai immensely contributed in attaining independence the nation. He helped in establishing few schools in the country. He also initiated the foundation of Punjab National Bank. 🙏#LalaLajpatRai pic.twitter.com/xw6DmqO5u3 — Tharnath Gowda (@GTharnath) January 28, 2022

Lala Lajpat Rai is popularly known as 'Punjab Kesari' or the 'Lion of Punjab'. He was a great leader, historian, eminent editor, social and religious reformer, and powerful orator. #IB #IBESS #ESS #essgurumantra #lalallajpatrai2022 pic.twitter.com/pyRxJQDtiF — Guru charan kumar (@Greenguru2013) January 28, 2022

Tributes to Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary... The story of his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered for the countrymen..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X0As2RwWet — ☬𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓖𝓾𝓳𝓳𝓪𝓻☬🇮🇳अमन गुर्जर (@gujjaraman19) January 28, 2022

A prolific writer, leader, politician and activist, Rai died from a heart attack after not recovering from injuries received during a police lathi-charge, while protesting the arrival of Simon Commission.

Lala Lajpat Rai was a prominent Congress leader who joined the party at the age of 16. Lala Lajpat Rai was a follower of Dayanand Saraswati and, at the age of 20, in 1885, he founded the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic School in Lahore. Notably, he was one of the three Lal Bal Pal triumvirates. Lala Lajpat Rai promoted the Swadeshi movement and spread the message of self-reliance. He later became the President of the Indian National Congress in 1920.

Lala Lajpat Rai was against the caste system, dowry system, untouchability, and other inhuman practices. To put an end to these, he founded ‘Servants of the People Society.”

He also practiced journalism and was a regular contributor to several newspapers. Rai’s liberal views and Hindu beliefs were shaped by his father and deeply religious mother respectively, which he then used to reform Indian policy and religion through politics and journalistic writing. In 1880, Rai joined the Government College at Lahore to major in law, where he was influenced by the Hindu reformist movement of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and became a member of existing Arya Samaj Lahore (founded 1877) and founder-editor of Lahore-based Arya Gazette.

His endeavours and struggles in the freedom movement not only helped us earn independence but left an indelible mark in the pages of history by being an embodiment of patriotism. “Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory” – was one of his many highly motivating slogans.

Lala Lajpat Rai was the founder of a bank, which is now known as the Punjab National Bank. He established a trust in his mother Gulabi Devi's name and also oversaw the opening of a tuberculosis hospital for women.

In 2016, to honour Rai’s 150th birth anniversary, the Indian culture ministry had issued commemorative coin of Rs 150 and circulation coin of Rs 10.

