Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup: 'Lagaan' memes rule Twitter; check hilarious ones

Today being the semi-finale between India and England, people are feeling restless and are constantly praying for their favorite team, India, to win.
Throughout the tournament, people have shared some hilarious memes depicting their feelings toward the countries that are competing. But it is always interesting to watch the matches between India and England. This feeling is not only a reality; it was also shared on screen in the movie Lagaan. And today is yet another day where we will be witnessing the match between India and England.
Whether it be a match with Pakistan or Bangladesh, netizens never fail to show their emotions through memes, and here are some hilarious memes shared on Twitter for today's match between India and England.
