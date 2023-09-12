'PLEASE HELP ME': Korean Streamer Sexually Assaulted By Indian Man In Hong Kong During LIVE Broadcast; Shocking Video Surfaces |

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet raising concerns over the safety and privacy of content creators. The incident involving a Korean IRL streamer, displayed harrowing scenes of the woman being sexually assualted by an Indian man on the streets of Hong Kong.

The content creator, hailing originally from South Korea was broadcasting her day trip in Hong Kong. She was reportedly on her way back home when she encountered an Indian man near a metro station. The accused gave her a tip about which train line to board for her destination. But to her surprise, he then followed her in the deserted place. She tried to walk away in her defence.

Video Shows Harrowing Scenes Of Assault

The man suddenly got closer and grabbed her arm. He then shamelessly asked her to come with him. “Listen, come with me. I’m alone,” he said while getting close to her. The streamer refused to join him repeatedly and tried to let go off his grip and run away. The situation escalated when she walked down a stairwell at the metro station.

The accused pursued her all the way and cornered the streamer, pinning her to a wall. He then shamelessly continued his assault despite her distress and pleas. The incident was captured completely during her live on social media, where the viewers could just watch the horror hoping that someone could intervene to save the woman. Luckily another passenger near the scene raised an alarm, resulting the accused to flee away from the scene.

Accused Identified

The man in the video was identified as Amit, according to a post by a user on social media platform X. The user also shared a picture of the accused. The X user then claimed that the accused works at the Rajasthan Rifles Indian Restaurant. However, there are no reports of any action being taken by the authorities against the man involved in the harassment incident.

