Thiruvananthapuram: Boy Run Over For Questioning Man Who Urinated Near Temple Premises; Shocking Video Surfaces | Twitter

In a shocking video, a young man was seen being run over by a car in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. It is alleged that the driver was taking revenge on the boy, a class 10 student named Shekhar (15), after he questioned the driver for urinating on a temple's wall.

The video

The incident

Adi Shekhar is the son of Arunkumar, a teacher at Poovachal Pulingode Arunodaya and Sheeba. The incident took place in front of Pulingode Bhadrakali temple at around 5:30 pm on August 30. The child who was cycling in front of the temple was hit by the car driven by Priyaranjan. However, when the CCTV footage of the incident, which was thought to be an accidental death, was examined, the mystery and suspicion arose.

Accused Priyaranjan runs a tattoo center in Dubai. He is also a close relative of Adisekhar. It is alleged that Adisekhar, who noticed Priyaranjan urinating on the temple wall, reacted against this and allegedly, a quarrel ensued. Meanwhile, the police say that Priyaranjan, the accused in the case, is absconding. The police response is that the search for the suspect is continuing.