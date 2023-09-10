Centre Responds To Allegations On Mid-day Meal Crisis In Kerala | akshayapatra.org

Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty had recently blamed the central government for the ongoing mid-day meal crisis in the state. The school authorities and teachers’ organisations in the state are protesting to release the funds for PM Poshan, the mid-day meal scheme. However, the Union Ministry of Education has alleged that the state government did not comply with obligations under the scheme. The Centre quoting an email said, "from September 8, it allocated Rs 132.90 crore to Kerala to fulfil its obligations under the PM-POSHAN scheme. The state government was expected to transfer this amount from its treasury to the State Nodal Account, and also provide its share of Rs 76.78 crore." "However, Kerala has not completed this transfer, rendering itself ineligible for any further release", added the Centre.

According to the media reports, several teachers’ associations in the state will hold agitations next week to lift the funds for the mid-day meal scheme. The Congress-affiliated Kerala Primary School Teachers’ Association will hold a three-day agitation in front of the state secretariat from September 13 and on September 15, the Kerala School Teachers’ Association – which is affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – will also hold a protest on the subject.

Sivankutty wrote in a Facebook post writes, "The unprecedented crisis has severely affected the state’s capacity to implement the project." "Due to the delay in receiving the central allocation, we struggle to disburse the funds to schools and monthly honorarium to the cooks on time", added the minister.

How are the funds shared between Centre and State?

The funds for the PM Poshan – mid-day meal scheme – is shared between the centre and state in a ratio of 3:2.

The Union government releases its share in two instalments, first 60% and then 40% latter.

According to the central government, the state of Kerala is entitled to Rs 170.59 crore as per the first instalment to which Sivankutty has alleged that they (centre) have not released the funds even though the state has submitted its proposal by the first week of July.

