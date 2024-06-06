Korean Man Tries Pani Puri With Indian Friend; Viral Video Records His Honest -Reaction To The Chaat Item

Korean Man Tries Pani Puri | Instagram

Be it a wedding or a cricket match screening, chaat items serve perfect for any occasion. And who doesn't love pani puri, which is often dubbed as the foodie's favourite chaat dish. Recently, a Korean man living in India was seen trying some pani puri with his Indian friend. Instead of visiting a street vendor to try the dish, they prepared it right at their house. They shared a video of preparing the dish and enjoying it together.

Watch video

The two friends pose themselves as brothers on social media, reflecting on their closeness and incredible bond they share. The "Jin Jung brothers, namely Jin Lim (Ramesh) and Inwook Jung (Suresh), are desi-Korean content creators on Instagram. They often woo followers with relatable and funny content from their lives.

Talking of the recent video uploaded by the duo, it showed them unpacking a pani puri box and preparing the chaat item. They were seen preparing the dish, step by step, in the video. From the chutney paste, preparing it to a watery spicy solution, adding some sweet chutney, and boondi... their recipe went on. Soon, they were ready to serve and treat themselves with the much-loved chaat, pani puri.

Did the Korean man like pani puri?

After taking their first bite, they shared a "wow" feedback on the camera. Along with the Nagaland-based friend, the Korean man was also impressed with pani puri. The video captured the Korean man rushing to fill his puri with the pani puri liquids, followed by placing the dish into his mouth. Seconds later, he kissed and prompted a thumbs up to suggest how delicious the dish was. "It was pretty good. Lovely," Jin noted. His reaction just said it all.

The video has went viral on Instagram and attracted more than four lakh views. About 16,000 people on the social media platform have liked the foodie reel.