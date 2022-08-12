e-Paper Get App

Kiren Rijiju posts video of Udit Narayan crooning Veer Zara song

Kiren Rijiju lately took to his Twitter handle to post a clip of Udit Narayan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Kiren Rijiju lately took to his Twitter handle to post a clip of a beautiful performance by Udit Narayan. The clip shows the singer singing his famous song Aisa Des Hai Mera from the movie Veer-Zaara. The pretty clip will leave you astonished.

“One Whole Generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs & uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan ji made a courtesy call,” Rijiju wrote the caption.

The video showcases the veteran singer sitting in the minister's cabin. He is crooning the song with his magical voice. Originally the song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder. The hit song also showed Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

