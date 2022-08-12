Kiren Rijiju posts video of Udit Narayan crooning Veer Zara song

Image credit: Google

Kiren Rijiju lately took to his Twitter handle to post a clip of a beautiful performance by Udit Narayan. The clip shows the singer singing his famous song Aisa Des Hai Mera from the movie Veer-Zaara. The pretty clip will leave you astonished.

“One Whole Generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs & uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan ji made a courtesy call,” Rijiju wrote the caption.

It was nice meeting Udit Narayan Ji. Can't forget his unforgettable songs like; Papa kehte hai bada naam, Ae mere hum safar, Koi mil gaya, Pehla nasha, Bholi si surat, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani, Kaho na pyaar hai, Mein nikla gadda leke, Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se ..... pic.twitter.com/Xye02Peur4 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 12, 2022

The video showcases the veteran singer sitting in the minister's cabin. He is crooning the song with his magical voice. Originally the song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder. The hit song also showed Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.