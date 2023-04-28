Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani dies of cardiac arrest, hours after plastic surgery

International reality star Kim Kardashian’s lookalike, OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani, died of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure, New York Post reported. She was 34. The news of her death was shared by her family on April 26 through Instagram and a GoFundMe Initiative, that was created to raise funds for her funeral, next week.

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying; on the other end of the line. Ashten is dying..Ashten is dying… After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest," as per her loved one, who wrote on the 'GoFundMe initiative' on April 25.

The family added that the model had a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."

“Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives," they wrote.

The post added that the funds were being raised to help with the model’s funeral. “We ask in this time of mourning our loss & disbelief that people can come together to help our family make it through this, when there is not enough strength. We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace."

The news of her sudden demise comes days after 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. Notably, he underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin.

The 34-year-old model, based in California, enjoyed a fan following of over 6,26,000 on Instagram. Her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian had captured the attention of fans worldwide.

