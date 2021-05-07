'Killed and resurrected': Gangster Chhota Rajan becomes meme material on Twitter after news of his death

In today's episode of 'What's weird on Twitter?", we have officially killed a gangster and resurrected him within minutes.

On Friday, news broke out on Twitter that gangster Chhota Rajan, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Delhi, has passed away. Several media outlets followed suit and spread the news to the entire country. Twitterati shared those reports and celebrated that the world is now inhabited by one less gangster.

However, we witnessed all this chaos, only to find out that Rajan is very much alive.

AIIMS officials informed news agency ANI that the gangster is alive. ANI tweeted, "Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of #COVID19: AIIMS official."