California Businessman Proposes To His Girlfriend, Compares It With B2B Sales In Viral Post

Wedding proposal compared with sales leaves internet talking | Canva

At times, it is better to not be calculative or thinking too much about things and rather involve in enjoying moments to the fullest. You may know of someone who double checks rates before booking a resort or ordering a pizza, but you might agree that we must be worry free sometimes and not let anything spoil the fun when you wish to celebrate something special.

In a recent case, a businessman from California proposed to his lady love and told the internet about how the moment inspired him to think about sales. Taking to Linkedin, identified as Bryan Shankman wrote, "I proposed to my girlfriend this weekend. Here's what it taught me about B2B sales..."

Check full post below

Here's what netizens said

While people might get inspired from anything and everything in life, putting out loud that a romantic event such as a wedding proposal reminded someone of work or business-related concepts didn't impress netizens.

People didn't appreciate the comparison of love and relationship with sales and business orientation. They condemned looking at the future wife as a sales prospect and said, "Am sure your soon-to-be wife is super pleased that you treated her like a sales prospect. Good luck."

The post attracted thousands of reactions on the social networking site alongside gathering nearly 980 comments.

More details from Bryan's Linkedin post

Meanwhile, what did Bryan's post mention? A look into his post covered factors like demo, pricing, negotiations, and so on which he analysed on both ends, love as well as B2B sales. He associated a relationship with a "well-run sales cycle," and concluded his post by saying, "After the deal is closed, there is a lot of work to do. The journey continues with planning and constant communications to ensure ongoing satisfaction."