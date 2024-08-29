 Kili Paul's Killer Expressions On His Lip-Syncing Video To Tamil Song 'Katchi Sera' Wins Hearts
While his lip-syncing skills are unmatched, he is seen stealing away the show with his impressive facial expressions to the melody.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Kili Paul | Instagram

What's trending? We would say that one of the videos going on the internet is that of the popular internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul. It shows him enjoying the vibe of a recent Tamil song with all his heart and soul. Despite being unable to understand the language clearly, his killer expressions show his affection towards the song and how feels for the lyrics. While his lip-syncing skills are unmatched, he is seen stealing away the show with his impressive facial expressions to the melody.

In the video shared by Kili Paul, he is seen lip-syncing and vibing to the song 'Katchi Sera' which is originally performed by a young music artist named Sai Abhyankkar. Watch the video yourself below.

Kili Paul's latest reel

The video opened by showing Kili smiling on the camera and posing in his traditional attire. He soon tuned into the lyrics of the beat and lip-synced to them with grace. Giving the words an impressive and heartfelt touch, the content creator was seen enjoying the beauty of the song. His natural and genuine expressions resonated well with the song and left internet users impressed. People fell in love with the way he portrayed the song to the viewers through his reel.

Netizens impressed

As he shared the reel on Instagram earlier this year, people commented on the post and praised his performance. They appreciated his expressions over everything else and dropped heart and clapping emojis in the comments section. The video has already gone viral on the social media platform and attracted five lakh views and 50,000 likes. Fans even asked him to visit Tamil Nadu.

