‘Khadeda Hoibe’: Akhilesh Yadav adopts Mamata Banerjee's viral slogan 'Khela Hobe’ with a twist; watch video

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls draw close, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) has adopted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's viral slogan 'Khela Hobe' and given it an Awadhi-Bhojpuri twist.

The song ‘Khadeda Hoibe’, which loosely translates to ‘being chased out’, was released by the Samajwadi Party on Friday. It is basically a video montage of the party chief and his supporters at various rallies.

As Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a massive margin, Yadav's party would also be hoping to emulate her victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Yadav on Friday said Ambedkarites and Samajwadis will defeat the BJP in Assembly polls, fulfilling socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's wish of working together with followers of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

The former chief minister also asserted that people have made up their mind to oust the BJP, saying people make their oppressors pay when the time comes.

"This time, 'Ambedkarwadi' and 'Samajwadi' will remove the BJP," he said at a Constitution Day programme.

The event was organised by former MP Savitri Bai Phule, grandsons of B R Ambedkar--Prakash Ambedkar and Bhimrao Yashwant Rao Ambedkar--BSP founder Kanshiram's sister Swaran Kaur, SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhara and Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel.

The SP chief said Dr Ram Manohar Lohia wanted to work together with Baba Saheb.

"We tried but that dream was not fulfilled. But we have not given up hope and in 2022, this dream will definitely be fulfilled," he added.

The SP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BSP but the coalition bagged only 15 of the 80 seats.

This time, the BSP said they will fight alone while the SP said they will have an alliance with smaller parties.

Without naming the prime minister, he said, "Those who made their way to Delhi from here, their door will be shut by people of UP and they will be ousted from the power."

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:59 PM IST