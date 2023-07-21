Kerala Viral Video: Drunk Man Drives Car On Railway Track In Kannur, Arrested | Twitter

In a bizarre case reported from Kerala, a man was seen drunk driving his car on 'railway tracks.' Identified as Jayaprakash, a resident of the Anjarakandy area of the state was arrested by the Kannur City Police under the Railway Act and Motor Vehicle Act for taking the four-wheeler on the train tracks and driving under the influence of alcohol. WATCH VIDEO

Drunk driver ditches railway crossing

A video from the said incident has gone viral and it shows the car stuck in the midst of the train track near the Thazhe Chovva railway crossing. The camera captures the man seated in the driving seat and purportedly being clueless about where the vehicle has stopped.

Car travels 15 metre on train track

Under the influence of alcohol, Jayaprakash can be seen trying to change gears and holding the steering wheel to continue his drive. According to local reports, he drove the vehicle for nearly 15 metres on the railway track there until it halted suddenly due to an unlikely pathway.

Arrested

Soon after the staff at the railway crossing came across the case, he informed the police. This followed necessary action. It was learned that Jayaprakash was arrested and later released on bail.

