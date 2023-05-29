 Shocking! Another Kerala man openly masturbates in front of female passenger in govt-run bus, police react to viral video
"As of now we have not received any complaint regarding the incident nor has the individual been identified," a police official said in this matter.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Kannur: Barely a fortnight after a man was apprehended for flashing his genitals to a young woman aboard a KSRTC bus, a similar incident occurred near Payyanur in this district. On Sunday, when a woman boarded a KSRTC bus at Cherupuzha near Payyanur a man wearing a blue shirt, white mundu and a black mask was sitting inside it reading a newspaper while no one else was there.

Man masturbates, later steps down from the bus

Soon the man allegedly exposed his genitals and appeared to be openly masturbating in front of the woman even though she was recording the entire incident, according to the purported video, which was uploaded on social media. After some time, the man got up and left the bus.

No complaint received yet, say Police

A senior police officer said police have seen the video and that incident is believed to have occurred on May 28. He said the police are trying to get in touch with the woman's family to get a complaint from them. "As of now we have not received any complaint regarding the incident nor has the individual been identified," the officer said.

Similar incident in recent past

Around two weeks ago, a young man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and exposing his genitals in a moving bus in Ernakulam district.
The brave young woman had publicly questioned his immoral behaviour on the spot, videographed it on her mobile phone and posted it on social media while travelling in a state-run KSRTC bus. 

