'Kehdo Monday Prank Hai...': Google Celebrates April Fools' Day With Relatable Post

Google India reminded netizens about the first day of April being a Monday and seemed like they were not really welcoming it with joy. While you might know that the year 2024 itself started on a Monday, the working day also marked the beginning of April. Interestingly, as April 1 is celebrated as Fools' Day, Google told people that this occasion was a Monday again. Meanwhile, they sincerely wished that Monday never existed and was a mere prank that faded away with the celebration of Fools' Day.

In a relatable post shared by Google India on Instagram, they expressed their no-no mood for a Monday, just like most of us.

Read post below

Believing that not many await a Monday as it marks the start of a long working week, there are often memes that surface online on this day. This time, as the first day of April, Fools' Day, coincided with a non-happening Monday, the noise peaked.

Google India asked on their social media page if someone could make them believe that Monday was just a prank, a lie that was not true in reality. "Kehdo ki yeh Monday bas ek prank hai," read their Instagram post. It showed them uploading a close screenshot of the search results that appeared on their search engine, Google, when they looked up for the first day of April.

Shared late on March 31, the post caught the attention of internet users and went viral in no time. It gathered more than 13,500 likes and 100+ comments. People found the post relatable and funny as it resonated with the recent Monday and the April Fools' Day. While some commented terming it a "Moye Moye" moment, others simply shared laughter emojis on the viral post.