e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court rejects application filed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust to exempt it from the audit
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:43 PM IST

'Keep The Five Alive': On #WorldRhinoDay netizens tweet to raise awareness about the critically endangered species

World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year to raise awareness to protect and celebrate rhinos across the globe.
Dhea Eapen
via Unsplash

via Unsplash

Advertisement

Every year on September 22nd, World Rhino Day is observed to raise awareness of the various Rhinoceros species as well as the threats they face. Rhinoceros have become critically endangered in the wild as a result of people's desire for their distinctive horns. Because of its medicinal properties, their horns are in high demand, and this species will continue to be on the verge of extinction until and unless effective measures, to save these animals, are put into practice.

Back in 2011, founder of Annamitici and Lisa Jane Campbell of Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe joined hands with creative director Rhishja Cota in 2011 to create a massive awareness to protect all five species of rhinos - Sumatran Rhino, Black Rhino, White Rhino, Javan Rhino, Greater One-Horned Rhino. The event later emerged successful on a global scale both on online and offline platforms. The universal theme of this year's worldwide event is 'Keep The Five Alive,'.

As we celebrate the existence of such beautiful and unique species of Rhinos, have a look at how netizens have taken their first step towards protecting the rhinos from facing extinction:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Assam government to destroy 2,479 rhino horns preserved over four decades

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal