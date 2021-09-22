'Keep The Five Alive': On #WorldRhinoDay netizens tweet to raise awareness about the critically endangered species

Every year on September 22nd, World Rhino Day is observed to raise awareness of the various Rhinoceros species as well as the threats they face. Rhinoceros have become critically endangered in the wild as a result of people's desire for their distinctive horns. Because of its medicinal properties, their horns are in high demand, and this species will continue to be on the verge of extinction until and unless effective measures, to save these animals, are put into practice.
Back in 2011, founder of Annamitici and Lisa Jane Campbell of Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe joined hands with creative director Rhishja Cota in 2011 to create a massive awareness to protect all five species of rhinos - Sumatran Rhino, Black Rhino, White Rhino, Javan Rhino, Greater One-Horned Rhino. The event later emerged successful on a global scale both on online and offline platforms. The universal theme of this year's worldwide event is 'Keep The Five Alive,'.
As we celebrate the existence of such beautiful and unique species of Rhinos, have a look at how netizens have taken their first step towards protecting the rhinos from facing extinction:
Happy #WorldRhinoDay2021!— RachK Artwork (@rachk_artwork) September 22, 2021
Poachers are ruthless!
Extinction is real.
We all need to work together to save these magnificent animals! 🦏#Rhino #RhinoDay #art #drawing #WorldRhinoDay pic.twitter.com/tHJbM4PNS9
On the occasion of #WorldRhinoDay2021 "Save Rhino" campaign is being carried out by at various places in Uttarakhand by Indane DO, Dehradun of @IndianOilcl— Neeraj Kansal (@neerajkansal) September 22, 2021
Glimpse of one such campaign at Dehradun Zoo. pic.twitter.com/ehUfz3sxBC
"The only way to save a rhinoceros is to save the environment in which it lives because there's a mutual dependency between it and millions of other species of both animals and plants." -David Attenborough#Tiredearth #Rhino #WorldRhinoDay2021 pic.twitter.com/hr12ZMtn9j— Debbie_banks (@Debbie_banks30) September 22, 2021
It’s World Rhino Day! Did you know that multiple cats have befriended rhinos in wildlife orphanages/zoos? #WorldRhinoDay2021 pic.twitter.com/tP10GTcEuJ— Cartoon Starry (@cartoonstarry) September 22, 2021
Happy #WorldRhinoDay2021— Susanne (@susmeds71) September 22, 2021
Treasure ALL animals & Mother Earth & each other 🖤❤🤍#wildearth pic.twitter.com/m1cKwEcfk5
"Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts." ~ Dorothy Ferguson#WorldRhinoDay2021— Abdulhussain Ezzi (@AbdulhussainE_) September 22, 2021
Sudan 🦏 (1973-2018) pic.twitter.com/qAb5yI8Fxo
#WorldRhinoDay2021— Anjali Lohakare (@AnjaliLohakare) September 22, 2021
There are hundreds of factors these species are struggling with and we are just increasing their challenges for survival. @ParveenKaswan @IfsMadhu @kaziranga_ @AUThackeray @WCCBHQ @wti_org_india @WCT_India @WildlifeSOS @susantananda3 @KrithiKaranth pic.twitter.com/3kyrx19V80
Hug a rhino. ❤️ Today is #WorldRhinoDay2021. Let’s protect our gentle giants, support @WWFSouthAfrica. 🦏🐼 I made this drawing for my daughter Tholakele when she was 5. pic.twitter.com/Bru3D3joqC— Annika Langa (@AnnikalangaY) September 22, 2021
