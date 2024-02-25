'Kayde Me Chalo': Parking Worker Threatens IPS Officer In Civil Dress After Overcharging, Detained; Video Goes Viral

X

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a parking worker allegedly threatened an IPS officer in civilian attire, insisting that he follow the rules after charging 60 rupees for a 53 rupees parking ticket, saying 'Kayde Me Chalo'.

A user named Sachin Gupta has shared the video on social media with a caption stating, 'IPS Abhishek Verma is the SP of Hapur district. Today, he arrived at Brajghat seated beside the driver in a private car. While the parking receipt showed Rs 53, Rs 60 were collected. The contractor's representative told the IPS officer to 'Kayde Me Chalo' (Follow the rules).

"The caption further reads, 'At present, the parking attendant is in police custody'.

In the viral video, men in the car ask parking attendants about the charges. Parking workers tell them it is 60 rupees. The men in the car give money to the attendant, and he returns the change. One of the men in the car asks to see the receipt. Upon examining it, he notices it says 53 rupees and requests the return of 7 more rupees. After defending himself for charging 60 rupees instead of the 53 rupees printed on the ticket, the parking worker asks the men in the car to 'Kayde Me Raho'. Upon hearing this, the man in the car says, 'Thik hai, kayde me rahenge.'