Karan Kundrra gets trolled for making viral reel with Riva Arora, filming bar scenes with the alleged minor; watch

Riva Arora, the child actress from Bollywood films like MOM, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is allegedly a 12-year-old girl who created a reel with Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend Karan Kundrra. In the reel that's gone viral, she is filmed in a bar scene with the actor. Netizens took to criticise the act by slamming it as paedophilia.

Watch:

If you are an avid Riva fan, you might have come across several Instagram photos and reels of the child actress that represent her way beyond her age. The Instagram bio of Riva Arora also suggests that the page is handled by her mother. Meanwhile, reports claim that the alleged minor had undergone breast augmentation and taking steroids to enhance her body features, induce early puberty.

In regard with the video, when posted on Instagram, the caption shared a disclaimer that alcohol was used in the shoot. Nevertheless, the content conceptualisation in itself was questioned and subjected to be mature for 12-year-old Riva. While most expressed outrage over the content involving the minor, some fans loved the reel and shared "love" and "heart" emojis to the Instagram reel.

Take a look at the comment section of the recent viral reel:

YouTube/Princess Khushi

YouTube/Princess Khushi

Twitterati slam Riva Arora's reel over inappropriateness

Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it.

She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age? — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) October 18, 2022

Riva Arora is the name of that girl. Saw a music video doing rounds with Karan Kundra. It's disgusting. She's just 12 yo. — Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) October 16, 2022

Until 3 days ago, I hadn’t heard of Riva Arora. Now I know she’s a 12 year old who’s had natural or artificial precocious puberty and has been pushed by her ambitious parents to pose with men 3 times her age. This is the worst kind of exploitation. — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) October 18, 2022

Read Also Karan Kundrra hints at a new project with a mysterious woman in his Instagram post