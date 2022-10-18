e-Paper Get App
HomeViralKaran Kundrra gets trolled for making viral reel with Riva Arora, filming bar scenes with the alleged minor; watch

Karan Kundrra gets trolled for making viral reel with Riva Arora, filming bar scenes with the alleged minor; watch

In the reel that's gone viral, Riva Arora who is allegedly a 12-year-old is seen shooting a drink scene with the actor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Riva Arora, the child actress from Bollywood films like MOM, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is allegedly a 12-year-old girl who created a reel with Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend Karan Kundrra. In the reel that's gone viral, she is filmed in a bar scene with the actor. Netizens took to criticise the act by slamming it as paedophilia.

Watch:

If you are an avid Riva fan, you might have come across several Instagram photos and reels of the child actress that represent her way beyond her age. The Instagram bio of Riva Arora also suggests that the page is handled by her mother. Meanwhile, reports claim that the alleged minor had undergone breast augmentation and taking steroids to enhance her body features, induce early puberty.

In regard with the video, when posted on Instagram, the caption shared a disclaimer that alcohol was used in the shoot. Nevertheless, the content conceptualisation in itself was questioned and subjected to be mature for 12-year-old Riva. While most expressed outrage over the content involving the minor, some fans loved the reel and shared "love" and "heart" emojis to the Instagram reel.

Take a look at the comment section of the recent viral reel:

YouTube/Princess Khushi

YouTube/Princess Khushi

Twitterati slam Riva Arora's reel over inappropriateness

Read Also
Karan Kundrra hints at a new project with a mysterious woman in his Instagram post
article-image
Read Also
International Dance Day: From 'Arabic Kuthu' to 'Kacha Badam', dance reels that went viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karan Kundrra gets trolled for making viral reel with Riva Arora, filming bar scenes with the...

Karan Kundrra gets trolled for making viral reel with Riva Arora, filming bar scenes with the...

Inhumanity caught on camera: Youth tied to bike, dragged on streets of Cuttack over non-repayment of...

Inhumanity caught on camera: Youth tied to bike, dragged on streets of Cuttack over non-repayment of...

Caught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight

Caught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight

WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor...

WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor...

On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video

On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video