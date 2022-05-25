Karan Johar turns 50: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others pour wishes

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has turned a year older today. Yes, you read it right. Johar turned 50 today and on the special occasion, he decided to throw a lavish bash for his friends. This has left not just his fans but also all the Bollywood stars excited. His good friends from the industry like Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their social media handles to wish KJO.

If you have missed the same, we have made a compilation for you. Scroll down to read further.

Alia Bhatt posted unseen photos of Johar from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. She had written a sweet birthday note for him. In the first picture he was seen giving her a kiss on her cheek and in the other photo, the duo are caught in discussion. Sharing the snaps, Alia wrote, "To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively)

HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives"!!!

Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy 50th to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold (sic).”

Advertisement

Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra while posting a video clip wrote, "Happyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy my dearest and the bestest @karanjohar wish you happiness and love always #friendsforever #family." In the same video, they can be seen talking about their ages.

Advertisement

On the flip side, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback picture and had captioned it, "I don’t know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you."

Even Karan's good friend Farah Khan posted a video of his closet and wrote, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God”.. letting him hav the last word on his birthday."

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor also posted an Instagram story that read, "Happy 50th birthday to the most loving n wittiest person ever love n blessings @karanjohar."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:58 PM IST