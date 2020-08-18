'Kanye will always be Kanye': Tweeple react to Yeezy's 'hair-band' looking sunglasses

American rapper Kanye West broke new ground in 2015 when he delved into the worlds of fashion and sneakers with his label 'Yeezy'. The 43-year-old rapper's company recently finalized 10-year partnership deal with Gap for undisclosed terms and it seems like they already have some interesting upcoming launches. On Monday, Kanye took to Twitter to share pictures of eye wear from his unreleased collection and left netizens scratching their heads!

While West didn't give any product description, he also posted a picture of a model donning the eyewear designs.