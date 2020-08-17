'2020 can't be worse': Twitter reacts to rumours of haunted doll Annabelle 'escaping' the museum

For those familiar with ‘The Conjuring’ universe, know that nothing creeps you more than the haunted doll ‘Annabelle’.

With three movies solely based on the allegedly possessed item, this demonic piece of ‘Raggedy Ann’ was recently rumoured to have escaped the Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA.

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are the inspiration behind 'The Conjuring' franchise. Annabelle was acquired by the duo in the 1970s.

The film series reveals the doll to be made of porcelain, unlike the real one.

The rumours of Annabelle escaping the museum hit social media on August 14.