'2020 can't be worse': Twitter reacts to rumours of haunted doll Annabelle 'escaping' the museum

For those familiar with ‘The Conjuring’ universe, know that nothing creeps you more than the haunted doll ‘Annabelle’.
With three movies solely based on the allegedly possessed item, this demonic piece of ‘Raggedy Ann’ was recently rumoured to have escaped the Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA.
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are the inspiration behind 'The Conjuring' franchise. Annabelle was acquired by the duo in the 1970s.
The film series reveals the doll to be made of porcelain, unlike the real one.
The rumours of Annabelle escaping the museum hit social media on August 14.
As memes hit the viral note on virtual platforms, even Annabelle's Wikipedia page mentioned that the doll had 'escaped' the museum.
However, refuting all rumours, Tony Spera, son-i-law of the Warrens, shared a video stating that the doll is with him and has not escaped.
Spera can be heard saying in the video, "I'm in here, in the museum, because of the rumors that Annabelle has escaped. I gotta tell you something. I don’t know if you’re gonna wanna hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape... She didn’t take a trip. She didn’t fly first class, and she didn’t go out to visit her boyfriend."
In 2017, the Warren museum was forced to close due to zoning violations, and the materials are currently in possession of Spera.
Lorraine died in 2019. She was 92. Along with her husband Ed, the couple founded the New England Society for Psychic Research.
The two investigated a number of high profile supernatural cases including the Lindley Street poltergeist, the Smurl haunting, the West Point ghost, the Perron farmhouse haunting, and the Amityville murders.
The couple also wrote several books based on their case files. Her husband died in 2006.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)