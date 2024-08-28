'Kachre Me Nachne Ka Maza': Woman Creates Reel By Dancing Next To Garbage Dump, Netizens React To Viral Video

Woman dances in backdrop of garbage in trending reel | Instagram

In a video going viral on social media, a Mumbai-based digital content creator was seen dancing next to garbage dump. Wait, what? You read that read. She was spotted dancing in a filthy space covered with heaps of trash behind here and some litter around her. For creating a reel, she turned the dirty premises into their dance floor. She was seen throwing some energetic moves in the backdrop of garbage in her recent dance move. The influencer was identified as Seema Kanojiya.

Check out the reel below

Seema was seen grooving to the trending song 'Aayega Maja Ab Barsaat Ka' as the video opened to show her getting wet under a rain shower. Along with drizzles, she also pulled a bucket filled with water soon into the dance performance. Throughout the reel, she was seen standing under water falling on here from an unidentified surface. It was more a rain dance, however, what made her standout of any classic performance was the location she chose.

The dance didn't groove on a green garden or picturesque location to enjoy the rainfall, she decided to drop some dance steps at a dumpyard-like space covered with trash and litter.

More videos by the dancer

Earlier the woman was spotted creating reels at public spaces such as airport, railway stations, metro rails, and even bus stops.

Netizens react to viral video

People wondered what was wrong with her and how the reel culture had pulled the dancer to film herself from a not-so-appealing place. People reacted to the dance video as she uploaded it on Instagram on August 25. The video has already gone viral and gathered more than two lakh views on the social media platform.

However, it was learned that the video originally surfaced on her page in July which had made people troll her by saying "Ye location sahi hai .... Perfect reel hai." So far, this reel has caught the attention of around 6.6 million Instagram users.

"Kachra me nachne ka maza," they commented while captioning the video and finding it to be cringe. A couple of users also wrote "Euu," expressing their disgust over her dance performance exhibited next to garbage.