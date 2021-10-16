e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:53 PM IST

#JusticeForLakhbirSingh trends on Twitter as netizens demand for justice for 35-year old man who was brutally killed

FPJ Web Desk
On Friday, a man's body was discovered hanging on a police roadblock at the farmers' protest location near the Singhu border. The body was disfigured, with its hand and legs severed, according to accounts, according to DSP Hansraj. The victim was identified as Lakhbir Singh (35) from a Dalit group, according to sources and had no criminal record or political ties. His family survives him as a resident of Cheema Khurd hamlet in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Nihang Sikhs allegedly lynched man, who had one hand severed from his wrist, according to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). "At about 5am on Friday, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border," the DSP had told ANI.

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added.

The horrendous incident has left netizens fuming as #JusticeForLakhbirSingh trends on twitter.

Have a look:

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: After Singhu violence, plea in Supreme Court seeks urgent hearing on removal of farm law...

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:53 PM IST
