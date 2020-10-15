'Just when we thought we were done with 2020': Tweeple react to Dhinchak Pooja's latest track 'Roz Roz Ka Kaam'

Internet sensation and former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Dhinchak Pooja is back with another song. After releasing 'Hoga Na Corona', Pooja has shared the music video of her latest track 'Roz Roz Ka Kaam'.
The song goes: 'Subah uthte hain hum, Brush karte hain hum
Fir khaate hain hum, Fir jaate hain hum
Chai banate hain hum, Use pite hain hum
Nahate hain hum, Fir taiyyar hote hain hum...'
Check it out here:
While Pooja has turned off the comments section of her YouTube video, the clip was shared on Twitter and several netizens reacted to it.
Here are some reactions:
Dhinchak, whose real name is Pooja Jain, hails from East Delhi in the national capital, and first came up with the song 'Swag waali topi'. Though 'Selfie maine le li aaj' hit 41 million views and 'Dilon ka shooter' hitting 14 millions, her other songs have not done so well on YouTube. The YouTuber was trolled on social media for her songs which has helped her trend across all platforms.
The Indian YouTuber was also seen on 'Bigg Boss 11' as a wild card entry only for a couple of weeks. On the show, host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan even tried his hands at rapping liker her but failed to match her tunes.