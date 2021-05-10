Journalist and actor TNR passes away of COVID-19; Telugu Twitterati mourn the loss

Journalist and actor Tummala Nageshwara Rao, popularly known as TNR, breathed passed away on Monday due to Coronavirus.

As per a Times of India report, TNR was admitted to a hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. His oxygen levels had fallen significantly worsening his condition.

TNR was well-known for his YouTube show called 'Frankly Speaking with TNR' which has garnered millions of views and likes. He was also a noted Telugu actor. He is famous for his memorable performances in films like Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Subrahmanyapuram, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, Savaari, HIT, and Jathi Ratnalu.

The news of TNR's sudden demise has shocked the citizens who took to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences. Twitter, especially, is abuzz with tweets remembering TNR and his legacy.

Acor Vijay Deverakonda wrote in a tweet, "Thinking of you fondly, remembering our two long conversations, your genuine interest, love and patience.. Your passing away has left all of us at home shaken, you will be missed TNR sir.. My respects and love.."