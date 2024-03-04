Jay Shetty Controversy: Netizens React After Influencer Fakes His 'Monk' Story, Plagiarises Online Posts

Jay Shetty, an author with more than 15 million followers on Instagram, recently drove into controversy for faking and plagiarising his life story. Was it all lies that Shetty told his online viewers when he talked about his childhood days and spending time with Indian monks? While his website adds to his bio that "His life took a remarkable turn when he received a last-minute invitation to listen to a monk speak, these mentions are alleged to be false as per a report by The Guardian.

Was it all fake?

The media outlet slammed the author and said, "Shetty forgoes a life of material success to live as a monk himself," while pointing out that people close to him have questioned whether his conversion to a life of monkhood was quite so dramatic.

"During his school years, Jay Shetty spent vacations living with monks in India, immersing himself in their wisdom and teachings," reads Jay Shetty's bio on his official website, but that's something being argued and reportedly exposed with the claims that the story is cooked up.

Plagiarism

Apart from 'faked' content, the media report also suggests concerns about plagiarism. It reminds people of the case not too far, from 2019, when a social media influencer named Nicole Arbour addressed online that "Shetty built his social media presence by lifting content from other people."

Netizens react

Amidst allegations of plagiarism and speaking lies about his life on social media, X users posted about Jay Shetty and the issue. People started to address him as a "con artist" and "fraud." They said that this phase marks Jay Shetty's downfall, a "mighty fall."

Shocked to hear about Jay shetty . He seemed very confident about his story !! — Aiswarya: Chapter -The Unruly (@vasudhadd) March 4, 2024

I will die on the hill claiming Jay Shetty is the biggest con artist the internet has seen in recent years. https://t.co/oCO5MeZ1JD — dimple (@chulbuli_pandey) March 1, 2024

Jay Shetty may be more a sham than a scam. But the story on Guardian is as usual prejudiced, motivated and interested in finding more ways to diss Indic cultures.



1. Author appears ready with the conclusion before he starts research.

2. Finds reason to pull down a large.. ++ https://t.co/st3iRp0RYl — Arun (@indtravelphoto) March 4, 2024

I knew Jay Shetty was a funny guy when he said he lived in an ashram only for the spirit to tell him his duty was not to live a humble monk’s life, but to go out in the world and speak to people. You’ll miss details like that when you grow up unfamiliar with Creflo Dollar. — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) March 2, 2024

It’s baffling to me that people are JUST finding out about Jay Shetty being a fake monk — Tapan Desai (@tapandesai_) March 4, 2024

We are quick to make a hero, quick to judge a villain.



I do not know much about Jay Shetty. However, the NY Post article seems to be a hatchet job. It has been written to malign Jay Shetty and ISKCON.



Point: the article seemed biased. https://t.co/3YndpvdKol — Guru (@KamathGurudutt) March 4, 2024

More about Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty is a British podcaster, speaker, and author whose book 'Think Like A monk' has received several purchases and reportedly inspired many. Meanwhile, he has a huge fan base on social media with 15.3 million followers on Instagram alone, and nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube.