Japanese Girl Treats Herself With Punjabi Dishes In Viral Video

Japanese girl enjoys Punjabi Kulcha | Mayo Japan

Mayo, a Japanese girl who is currently residing in India and known for her Hindi-speaking skills, treated herself with some Punjabi dishes this month during her visit to Amritsar. From the authentic and satisfying Butter Kulcha to Aloo Tikki, she enjoyed a couple of Indian dishes from the stalls of Punjab, India. She recorded a video of trying out these delicacies and uploaded the foodie reel on Instagram.

In the video, Mayo was not only seen enjoying some of the yummy dishes from India, but also telling people her nostalgic connection with them. She told the viewers that she had earlier visited Amritsar a year ago and since then, became fascinated about desi dishes.

She didn't travel alone to try out these dishes. She was accompanied by one of her friends from Tokyo, Japan, named Hisami Matsubara. The reel recorded Mayo and Hisami going on a food trail.

Watch video below

"From Japan to Amritsar 🇮🇳 Traveling for Punjabi Kulcha," she captioned her video while posting it on Instagram.

The video opened by showing Mayo waking up to rush for her flight to India, only for some foodie fun. She narrated that her love for Punjabi foods started one year ago, when she visited the region and took darshan at the Golden Temple there. It was then that she had first enjoyed an authentic bite of Punjabi Kulcha, which then became one of her eternal favourites.

"Once again Punjabi Kulcha!" she said while expressing her excitement towards the dish and taking a larger slice of it. "Great! I feel like I came to heaven," she said while giving out an instant feedback about the Kulcha, which she tried with some extra butter.

Time for some yummy chaat

Soon, she walked onto the streets to try some more Indian cuisines. Aloo Tikki, Bhel Puri, Ragda Pattice and more, she went on treating herself and her friend from Tokyo with some chaat items. "Now I am stuck in Punjab," she hilariously said, noting that the delicious food itself letting her plan an exit from the state any sooner.

Foodie reel goes viral

Being uploaded on November 1, the video has gone viral on the social media platform with 5.4 lakh views. Acknowledging her love for desi food, more than 46,000 people hit the like button.