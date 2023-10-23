Japanese Girl Takes Navratri Challenge, Performs Garba & Dandiya Ras All 9 Days Of Festival (WATCH VIDEOS)

A Japanese woman living in India named Mayo has taken up a Navratri challenge on social media. She who is also an influencer is seen uploading videos from her Garba and Dandiya routine. It has been noted that Mayo is enjoying the festival with her dance moves. Interestingly, she also tries to keep up with the colour of the day while she gracefully performs the traditional dance moves.

On Day 1, she shared the dance stage with another influencer named Riina. The dancing duo nailed Garba steps to the popular song 'Jhume Re Gori' from the Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the second day of the festival, Mayo threw a solo performance in a Gangubai White saree. Next on the list, the Japanese girl wore a red colour dress to hit the dance floor to the 'Nagada Sang Dhol' song.

WATCH VIDEOS

She continued her Navratri challenge with energy and interest until the seventh day when she landed in a break. She missed uploading her dance moves from Day 7, but didn't lose her heart in the following days. She posted reels flaunting her Garba moves on the Purple and Peacock Green Day.

With a little cheating in the fun challenge, she captioned to have "almost completed" it. On the last day, she captioned her Garba video: "So I almost completed 9 colours Navratri Challenge. Yes grey colour was missing as I didn’t have grey color costume nor time to borrow it from someone else. But instead, I got some footage of Navratri event in Japan so I will post that very soon."

