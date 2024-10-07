Japan-Bound Qantas Flight Plays R-Rated Movie Daddio For All Passengers With Not Option To Switch; Airline Issues Apology |

Passengers aboard Qantas flight QF59 from Sydney to Haneda, Japan, were left shocked when an explicit film was mistakenly broadcast on all in-flight screens due to a technical glitch. The incident, which occurred during the long-haul flight, caused widespread discomfort, especially for families travelling with children, as the movie 'Daddio' (2023) played across the cabin without the ability to turn it off.

The R-rated film, starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, features explicit sexual content and graphic nudity, making it highly unsuitable for general viewing, particularly in a family setting. According to a passenger who shared their experience on Reddit, the film played uninterrupted for nearly an hour, with no option to pause, dim, or change the channel. "It was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids on board," the passenger wrote.

Malfunction Led To Display Of R-Rated Movie

Qantas acknowledged the incident, explaining that the in-flight entertainment system had suffered a malfunction, which prevented passengers from choosing their own movies. Instead, the crew tried to accommodate preferences by asking passengers for suggestions, but unfortunately, Daddio was chosen and played for the entire cabin.

Once the inappropriate nature of the film became evident, crew members made efforts to resolve the issue. However, attempts to fix the screens or offer alternative viewing options for passengers were unsuccessful. Eventually, the explicit film was replaced with a more family-friendly movie.

Airline Issues Apology Over Embarrassing Incident

In a statement to news.com.au, a Qantas spokesperson apologised for the mishap, assuring that family-friendly films are typically selected when technical issues prevent individual choices. "The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight, and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience," the airline said, adding that they are reviewing the circumstances to prevent similar incidents in the future.