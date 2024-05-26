It's Viral: Employee Attends Company Party, Goes Lucky To Win 365 Paid Leaves; Netizens Say 'We Want That'

Employee with 365 paid leaves | Instagram

Most companies provide their employees with a set of paid leaves which they can avail to maintain a healthy work-life balance, and the number of leaves vary from place to place. But there would hardly be a firm which would grant a leave extending to a year long, yes we mean 365 days. We aren't kidding, but there's someone who was lucky enough to win himself a paid leave offer which allowed him to stay out of office for as many as 365 days.

Employee turns lucky in China

It might seem too true to be good when we narrate you this case from surfaces from China. A person from the Shenzhen area of China worked at a firm which provided him a paid leave worth 365 days after he won a lucky draw at the company party. This seems to be an instant motivation for those who look for excuses to skip parties and socialising sessions at the workplace.

The employee who attended a Sunday dinner at the unidentified firm won something huge that night. It was a cheque that awarded him not money, but a long leave running up to 365 days. The cheque read "365 days of paid leave."

Netizens react

The incident was initially reported last year, however, it has resurfaced on the internet making other people jealous of the employee. "We want that," said netizens while realising that such long leaves actually exist. A few even felt scared about availing such a win, and found it risking their jobs. Their comment, read, "The 366th day: Sorry, we decided to lay you off due to low performance and incompetence."

More details

The matter didn't there with the offer of 365 days paid leave. It had more to it. According to reports, the company's administration looked forward to discuss over the paid leaves and another exciting offer with the winner-employee, and figure out whether he would enjoy the long leaves or prefer to encash the money by working.