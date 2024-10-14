It's Viral: CEO Rejects 800 Applications To Hire Gen Z Candidate Who Didn't Submit Resume & Had Zero Work Experience

CEO's most successful hire is a Gen Z with no experience | LinkedIn/Tasleem Ahmed Fateh

Imagine you took hours together to create your resume and apply for your dream job, only to know that somebody who didn't even submit a resume got appointed at the company and the candidate didn't have a solid experience too. We understand that this situation would make you upset and furious unless you realised they did something much smarter. Something similar was brought out on LinkedIn recently when an agency CEO announced that he hired a Gen Z girl who neither had any work experience nor had applied for the job with a resume file.

The LinkedIn post by Tasleem Ahmed Fateh, the founder and CEO of a ghostwriting service named Robinhood Agency, has caught the attention of internet users and made them react to it.

Read full post below

The CEO started his post by pointing out that he hired a fresher who didn't submit a conventional resume into his inbox. He later clarified that it was fair on his part to look into the candidate's profile after she had taken the efforts to create a video application detailing why she was a desirable candidate for the job.

Calls her 'most successful'

"She made a video application alongside a landing page detailing why she should be hired and posted it on LinkedIn," Tasleem said while calling her his "Most successful hire." "I hired her over 800 other applications," he noted.

He praised the hired candidate identified as Laiba and said, "She is now an equity partner with me. She now runs all my agency operations. She got our clients 30 million views last month. Thats a million agency views per day."

Message for recruiters

Through this post, the CEO shared a message across recruiters and urged them to extend an opportunity to freshers who are willing to perform despite not having a previous experience in the field. He wrote, "Your best hire won't be the person with the shiniest resume. It'll be the person whose willing to learn. Give people a chance."