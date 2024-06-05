Italian Man Refers To 'Om' As '30' While Street Shopping With Indian Wife; Viral Video Records Candid Moment

Italian Man Refers To 'Om' As '30' |

A video of an Italian man walking of a shopping street purportedly in India and coming across an antique stall has caught the attention of Instagram users. It showed the man identified as Dario talking a stroll of the market with his Indian wife when he stopped alongside a roadside shop and pointed on a "Om" article and called it "30," unaware of what it actually is.

Surbhi, Dario's wife recorded the candid moment on camera while noting down his innocent way of referring to "Om" as "30." He was clearing unaware of how to correctly refer to the religious symbol, which made him associate the article to the number 30.

Watch video

"My Italian husband wants to buy the Indian 30s," the wife captioned the video post on Instagram. The video opened showing Dario approaching a stall and taking a look at the decor items displayed there. He came across several articles there and pointed towards a "OM" wall hanging by identifying it as "30." "Oh, there are more thirties. It's a 30," he said while pointing his finger at a Om decor. No sooner, the wife interrupted and told him off the camera what the symbol actually is. A while later, the Italian man addressed viewers and corrected himself by saying," It's Om."

Netizens react

While a few internet users found the video to be disrespectful due to religious association, others looked at it lightheartedly and acknowledged his innocence about being unable of Hindu symbol Om. "I never thought in this way," said a netizen, while another added, "Now I have new perspective towards life."