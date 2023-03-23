Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Since its launch, ChatGPT has generated considerable buzz. This time, the AI chatbot was asked to bait Elon Musk, the billionaire who regularly makes headlines due to his witty and interesting tweets.

The Twitter user who goes by the name @SamTwits tasked ChatGPT with writing a tweet that Musk would reply to or like. He asked OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot to "compose a tweet that is statistically more likely to get a like or comment from Elon Musk."

"Exciting times for space exploration! Looking forward to seeing how @SpaceX will continue pushing the boundaries and expanding our knowledge of the universe!" ChatGPT responded with a rocketship emoji and the hashtags "#SpaceX #Mars #Exploration."

''Haha, ChatGPT has absolutely nailed the @elonmusk algo!!!,'' the Twitter user wrote while sharing a screenshot.

It missed the mark. I hate hashtags. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2023

While Elon Musk was not convinced by it, he actually did reply to the tweet. He wrote, ''It missed the mark. I hate hashtags.''

Many

Others mentioned that ''ChatGPT didn't miss the mark,'' and it ''passed the test'' because it ultimately got a reaction from the Twitter CEO.

One user said, ''Well, apparently it did not, since you responded. Who knows, maybe it used hashtags to bait you into commenting.'' Another talked of Mr Musk's dislike of hashtags and commented, ''Owner of Twitter hating hashtags gotta be a sign of the apocalypse.'' A third said, ''It has got your comment though.'' A fourth stated, ''It did NOT miss the mark. It accomplished its objective: It got a comment from @elonmusk.''