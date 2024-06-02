'It Got Scared': Penguin Loses Grip & Skids Seconds Before Performing Stunt Dive For Audience, Netizens React After Video From Penguin Show Goes Viral

Penguin Loses Grip & Skids Seconds Before Performing Stunt Dive For Audience | X

Have you ever witnessed a penguin show? If not, this video will give you a glimpse of the event. A video of a penguin losing its grip and skidding seconds before performing a stunt dive has gone viral. It shows several visitors initially cheering and screaming out loud in excitement at seeing the penguin walk the ramp, but the aquatic bird seems to get either distracted or scared by looking at the large audience, which has all eyes on it. It just loses its grip and skids before displaying its diving skills.

The video, which is widely being circulated online, captures the moment when the penguin missed it and skidded itself into the waters. It is unclear whether it was a planned spoof to amuse people or something that really hurt the bird when things went wrong. However, the clip shows the penguin approaching the end of the ramp gracefully, where it fails to maintain perfection of the act.

Watch video

Penguin slipped before it could dive



[📹 giovanna.montecal]pic.twitter.com/k7FdGvmPb6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 31, 2024

To narrate the whole incident filmed in the short video from the penguin show, it begins with the bird taking tiny steps into the performance arena, where we see it being greeted by many people who await to witness its dive. A while into the performance, it pauses its moves and takes a look at the audience. It is believed that this step turned the game around. The penguin was soon spotted losing its balance and toppling down. It slipped and went into the water.

Netizens react

The penguin's failed dive stunt attempt has gone viral on X. It has attracted more than nine million views on the platform. People reacted and wondered whether the bird encountered a stage freight after hearing an extreme cheer from the audience, who were flashing cameras at the bird and purportedly building the pressure for the penguin.

"Penguin got scared," commented netizens. Notably, the incident reminded a few people of their childhood days, when they often fell like the bird did. Calling it "relatable" and "hilarious," X users wrote, "This is why I’m so glad there were no cameras to document my childhood."