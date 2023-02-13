Issues with Vodafone? Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor's tweet about switching from Vi goes viral, company responds | FPJ

It goes unsaid that any company wouldn't let go their customers easily and would resort to efforts to retain them. In a similar case, Vi reportedly tried contacting Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor repeatedly after he made up his mind to switch his network due to faced concerns. The repeated calls annoyed Kapoor and he took to Twitter seeking customer care to stop reaching out to him.

"Dear @ViCustomerCare: please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks," the tweet by Kapoor read.

Check tweet:

Dear @ViCustomerCare : please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 12, 2023

Did this tweet solve his problem and stop Vi from calling him? Twitter handle of Vi replied him and wrote, "Will get in touch with you shortly." Kapoor who wanted to cease the talk and switch his network had now received a tweet suggesting that there would be more calls to help him solve the matter when he literally was done with the service and had planned to get to another network.

"Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point," he wrote while adding that the behaviour of repeated calling was "unacceptable and absurd."

Read Also Vodafone Idea customers churn out hilarious memes on Twitter as VI connectivity drops

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)