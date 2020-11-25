'Isko team kyu bolte ho...': Wasim Jaffer's response to Pakistan Cricket team's photos cracks Twitter up

There is probably nothing netizens appreciate more than the perfect use of memes. And a quick perusal of Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer's Twitter handle will help you understand exactly why his posts are so well received. The sportsperson who retired from professional cricket earlier this year is a frequent user of the micro-blogging site, and makes liberal use of memes and jokes to get this point succinctly across.

Take his recent post in reaction to a post by the Pakistan Cricket Board for example. The post shared were two group photos of the "New Zealand-bound Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens squads". And while there were well wishers in the comment section, most people were baffled by the sheer number of people included. Indeed the pictures, reminiscent of a class photograph in school, houses a staggering number of people.

And while there were many a jibe about how the country seemed to be recruiting its entire population, Jaffer summed it up best, sharing a quote by actor Rajpal Yadav from the movie Chup Chup Ke. "Isko team kyu bolte ho, jila kyu nahi ghoshit kar dete," reads the still from the movie shared by Jaffer.