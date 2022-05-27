Is UEFA final going be at Dadar Railway Station? Swiggy asks about UEFA final but accepts wrong answers only!

(Image Source: Wikipedia)

Swiggy took to Twitter and asked, "Where is the UEFA Champions League final taking place this year?" They will only accept wrong answers and the one with the most nonsense/funny answer wins free coupons. In response to that netizens flooded Twitter with their witty humour.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Dadar - Railway Station - Platform no 5 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/YyseEBfut5 — Kartik Sachdev (@Kartiksachdev07) May 27, 2022

Panchayat office, Village Phulera, Distt Baliya, UP (234567) — Savage (@arcomedys) May 27, 2022

Mahesh Babu ke village me pic.twitter.com/CMBezlM5Gw — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) May 27, 2022

Roop Mehal, Prem Gali, Kholi No. 420 pic.twitter.com/k3eVzhagC8 — Kartik Sachdev (@Kartiksachdev07) May 27, 2022

isi jhoomar ke neeche pic.twitter.com/9ygYzSZkzJ — Tanisha ☽ (@tanishafagwani) May 27, 2022

Panvel mein.. Chalo bye. pic.twitter.com/xT90qXptnp — Dr Avanish Malhotra (@avanishmalhotra) May 27, 2022

It's taking place in Oggy's yard as it is massive. pic.twitter.com/VfeSffLCtj — Armaan Modi (@MarvellousModi) May 27, 2022

My dog stepped on a bee

I don't know where the final will be 🤡 — Sanzzz (@_thatmemergirl) May 27, 2022

