Is UEFA final going be at Dadar Railway Station? Swiggy asks about UEFA final but accepts wrong answers only!

Swiggy took to Twitter and asked, "Where is the UEFA Champions League final taking place this year?" They will only accept wrong answers and the one with the most nonsense/funny answer wins free coupons. In response to that netizens flooded Twitter with their witty humour.
Here's how netizens reacted:
Read Also
Ravi Shastri turns 60 today! Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and others send wishes
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)