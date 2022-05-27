e-Paper Get App

Is UEFA final going be at Dadar Railway Station? Swiggy asks about UEFA final but accepts wrong answers only!

Netizens flood Twitter with their hilarious and witty responses

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
(Image Source: Wikipedia)

Swiggy took to Twitter and asked, "Where is the UEFA Champions League final taking place this year?" They will only accept wrong answers and the one with the most nonsense/funny answer wins free coupons. In response to that netizens flooded Twitter with their witty humour.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Read Also
Poetry written by Ukrainian soldier is leaving netizens teary-eyed. Here's what he wrote!
article-image
Read Also
Ravi Shastri turns 60 today! Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and others send wishes
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Son turns the table by acting like mom
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralIs UEFA final going be at Dadar Railway Station? Swiggy asks about UEFA final but accepts wrong answers only!

RECENT STORIES

7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

Nawab Malik was right: NCP after Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case

Nawab Malik was right: NCP after Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman