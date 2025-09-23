'Is This Impression We Want To Leave As Indians?' Man Kicked Out Of Singapore Flight For Rude And Bizarre Behaviour With Air Hostess | Reddit @ResponsibilityTop975

In a Reddit post, which is going viral on the Internet, a passenger on a Singapore to Vizag flight shared his unwanted experience he had during his travel. The Reddit user wrote about how one of his Telugu co-passengers in the flight had his head throughout the flight.

The Telugu man, who appeared to be in his 40s, behaved rudely to the Air Hostess and also accused her of discrimination. Not just that, but he also clogged the washroom on the flight and threatened the flight attendants when they confronted him. Later, he was taken into custody by airport security as soon as the flight landed in Viazag.

All You Need To Know:

The user shared that the 4-hour flight from Scoot Airlines was scheduled from Singapore to Vizag. The accused Telugu man, unidentified by name, and his wife boarded the flight and were seated in the last row. When the flight safety announcements started, the accused requested a water refill. The present Air Hostess asked him to wait for a moment as the announcements were going on. But the man lost her nerves and accused her of discriminating against him for being an Indian.

"Oh, we are Indians, that's why you are behaving like this, right? Just because we are indians, you will behave like this, Ik?" he said, as per the user.

The user also shared that the man was constantly going to the washroom during the travel. One of the passengers later complained about a choked washroom. When the Air Hostess checked the situation, she understood that it was choked due to vomiting. She offered the Telugu man a vomiting bag, but he denied it.

The man kept on saying, "I'm fine, I'm fine. I don't need all these things." Later told her, "Do you know where this flight is going, DO YOU KNOW WHERE THIS FLIGHT IS GOING?" To which the Air Hostess asked, "Where have you booked the flight for". In a very rude manner, he told her, "You don't know who I am, I will sue you." The airhostess was then quiet and started doing her work.

As soon as the flight landed, the flight attendant asked passengers to be seated. Soon, Airport staff entered and took him to the Airport Police. The user, disgusted by his behavior, apologized to the flight staff on behalf of all the passengers and also clarified to her that not all Indians are like him, to which even the staff agreed. The user shared that the man has been banned for five years to travel from Scoot Airlines.