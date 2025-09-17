'Is This For Real?' Customers React Shockingly As Their Blinkit Order Arrives In Thar For Delivery; VIDEO | Instagram @divyagroovezz

A Blinkit customer was left stunned when their order was delivered not on a two-wheeler or cycle, but in a luxurious SUV, a Mahindra Thar. The unusual delivery has sparked curiosity and amusement, and the video is buzzing on the Internet. The customer, in disbelief, posted the video on Instagram and is asking the brand if it is so much for the delivery guys to make deliveries in an SUV.

@divyagroovezz on Instagram posted a video on her handle, which shows a Blinkit delivery guy arriving in a luxurious SUV, Thar. In shock, a man recording the video can be heard saying, 'Bhai, yeh Thar mein delivery karne aaya hain.' The customer had placed a routine order on Blinkit, expecting a standard delivery. Minutes later, a black Mahindra Thar rolled up to their doorstep, with the delivery guy stepping out of it carrying the parcel.

WATCH VIDEO:

The caption of the post reads, "@letsblinkit, are you paying this much to your delivery boys for real?? Or @mahindrathar you are offering THAR in very cheap price nowadays??"

The rare sight caught the customer off guard, prompting them to capture the moment and share it online. The video and images of the delivery have since gone viral. Netizens are guessing that it could have been a temporary arrangement due to vehicle unavailability or a delivery partner using their personal car.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "it must be the owner of the said branch (blinkit franchise program), who had to go near your place/some issue with the riders bike, etc."

While another user commented, "Some ppl just do it for timepass or experience i myself met a scorpion owner delivering me stuffs."

As of now, Blinkit has not issued an official statement on the incident. However, the quirky episode has become yet another example of how everyday services often throw up unexpected and entertaining surprises for customers.