'Is it modern-day Takeshi's Castle?': Fans on real-life Squid Games in Abu Dhabi

Who knew reel life would turn into real life with Netflix's famous series Squid Games now actually all set to take place In Abu Dhabi! Fans couldn't be happier as now they can get a chance to participate in a real-life "Squid Game,", but of course, without the murder and violence.

This has made possible by the Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates, which will conduct the event today, on October 12, in two sessions at the center's headquarters. The website claims that 15 participants will compete in a single session while wearing t-shirts with the show's logo. 'Red light, green light,' the 'Dalgona sweets' challenge, and the paper flipping games 'Marbles and Ddakji' are also part of the event.

“To match up to the worldwide popularity of ‘Squid Game’, the Korean series on NETFLIX, Korean Cultural Center in the UAE has organized an event that you can also enjoy the games played in Squid Game,” KCC’s official website stated.

Since this was an invite-only event, applications were chosen once they registered on the official website, and only those who received an e-mail invitation were able to attend. "Only invitees with a green pass are permitted to attend the event," according to the website.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 04:42 PM IST