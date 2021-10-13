'Is he trying to look like Churchill?': Viral pictures of Boris Johnson painting while on holiday; leaves netizens unimpressed

Boris Johnson was photographed painting during his vacation, prompting speculation that he was attempting to imitate Winston Churchill.

The photo, which was published by the Mirror, shows the prime minister in a white shirt, which is quite similar to the outfit of Churchill, creating a portrait at an easel in the villa he is staying at in Marbella, which is owned by Tory peer Zac Goldsmith. However, no one seems to know anything about the artwork. Winston Churchill, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, also dabbled in painting and even sold several of his paintings during his lifetime. He was in fact a great artist who created over 550 paintings and even wrote a little book on his hobby called Painting as a Pastime.

Things got a little out of hand when Boris Johnson was seen painting while on vacation. One of the users said,"Boris? Painting? Dressed as Churchill? Positioned deliberately somewhere a photographer could see him? Only for FBPE Twitter to leap on it in fury? I'm sure it was an accident"!

What do you think? Was it a mere coincidence?

Have a look at what netizens on Twitter think:

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:04 PM IST