'Is a witch haunting the place?': Andheri subway to stay shut from 10 pm to 6 am till September 30; Twitterati have amusing questions

In view of waterlogging during monsoon in the low lying areas of Andheri Subway, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued a notification stating that the subway will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian movement from June 21 to September 30 between 10 pm and 6 am.

Police claimed that it is highly dangerous to travel through the subway at night, especially during heavy rains, as it could prove fatal.

During the intense spells of rains in the last couple of weeks and amid Cyclone Tauktae, there were major waterlogging issues at Andheri subway, due to which it was rendered shut until the water subsided.

The notification by the traffic department read, "Due to waterlogging during the rainy season, it becomes highly risky for the motor vehicles and pedestrians at Andheri subway. For this purpose, the Andheri subway will be closed for all movement of vehicles and pedestrians."

Furthermore, police also suggested alternative routes for motorists that they can take amid this subway closure.

While police is concerned with the safety of citizens, the public has other questions.

After reading this news, many were puzzled about why the subway will be closed only during a particular time period. Meanwhile, others are worried whether there's some spirit haunting the site. Lastly, true Mumbaikars are using the opportunity to inform the police about the condition of other subways.

